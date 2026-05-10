Kerala Couple To Walk 650 Km To Meet Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay; Internet Calls It 'Peak Vijay Moment'

The devotion of Thalapathy fans continues to surprise the internet. Just days after actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay celebrated a historic political victory in Tamil Nadu, a couple from Kerala has grabbed national attention for their extraordinary tribute.

Professional diver KS Mohammed Rafi and his wife CP Ummu Shahanamol have embarked on an ambitious 650-kilometre walking journey from Kerala to Chennai, all with one goal: to personally meet their idol and congratulate him after his electoral win.

Journey fueled by admiration

The couple began their trek on May 7 from Malappuram, documenting every step of their journey through their YouTube and Instagram channels. Carrying backpacks, tents, and essential supplies, they plan to travel entirely on foot across state borders.

Their route includes entering Tamil Nadu via Palakkad before continuing toward Chennai, where Vijay recently took oath as the state’s Chief Minister.

Despite not having a confirmed plan to secure a meeting, the couple says faith and determination are guiding them forward. “Peak Thalapathy craze,” many social media users commented, praising their dedication.

Inspired by historic election victory

According to the couple, they have admired Vijay for years as both an actor and public figure. However, his party’s breakthrough victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections became the turning point that motivated their journey.

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 108 seats independently and later formed the government with alliance support, crossing the majority mark. He officially assumed office during a swearing-in ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 10.

Trek across states gains massive online support

Facing heat, changing weather, and long daily walks, the couple continues moving forward step by step. Their videos, showing roadside halts, camping moments, and interactions with locals, have quickly gone viral, gathering thousands of views and messages of encouragement.

At present, the duo has reportedly reached Parali, marking significant progress in their cross-state journey.

Social media users have flooded the comments sections with admiration, calling the effort “true fandom” and “unmatched dedication.” Many viewers described the walk as proof of the emotional connection celebrities in South India share with their followers.