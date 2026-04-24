'Kedarnath Kabhi Mat Aana': Devotees Slam 'Viral Reel' Culture & Poor Management After Chaos At Char Dham Yatra's Day 1 - VIDEO

The opening of this year’s Char Dham Yatra witnessed an overwhelming surge of pilgrims, as thousands of devotees gathered for the ceremonial reopening of Kedarnath Temple on April 22. While the spiritual energy marked the start of one of India’s most sacred pilgrimages, the first day also exposed serious crowd management concerns.

Heavy rush marks first day of yatra

Within hours of the temple gates opening, large numbers of visitors reached Kedarnath, creating intense congestion across key access points. The sudden influx turned the pilgrimage into a logistical challenge, with long queues stretching across the temple complex and surrounding pathways.

Authorities had deployed arrangements anticipating high footfall, but the scale of arrivals quickly tested existing systems.

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Viral video shows devotees breaking queues

Amid the rush, a video from the temple premises went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The footage shows several people climbing barricades, pushing through crowds, and attempting to bypass designated queues.

As more individuals tried to move ahead at once, certain areas became dangerously crowded. Devotees were seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder, making movement slow and uncomfortable.

The visuals sparked debate online about discipline at pilgrimage sites and the risks created when crowd norms are ignored.

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Netizens react strongly online

Social media users expressed frustration, anger, and concern after watching the video.

One user commented, “Bhai, people like these should have their hands and feet broken, only then will they reform after turning this country into a heavy-penalty nation.”

Another wrote, “WTH is happening, No place is left where people can go with family.”

Several comments highlighted the importance of maintaining queue discipline. “Tell me, there are lines everywhere in temples. These people want a separate VIP treatment. No heat or anything, just comfortably stay in line.”

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Others questioned both administrative preparedness and public behaviour. “Arrangements in the four dhams and 12 jyotirlingas should be unprecedented. It is wrong that there is no proper arrangement in Kedarnath, where people live in such exhaustion.”

Some users placed responsibility on pilgrims themselves. “Why do you people go when you don’t have any patience in you, what can the government do when you’re in the habit of being sheep-like.”

Another added, “Such stupid people don’t even care about others’ lives.”

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‘Reel Culture’ debate resurfaces

The incident also reignited discussions about the growing influence of social media on religious tourism. Many users criticised what they described as “reel culture,” arguing that sacred pilgrimage sites are increasingly being treated like travel destinations rather than spiritual spaces.

One comment read, “This is the effect of reels and of portraying teerth sthals as tourist spots. People now go to Kedarnath thinking, ‘Yaar kitni mast jagah hai, ghumke aate hain,’ when the main focus should always be devotion to the deity and following proper rules while visiting pilgrimage sites.”