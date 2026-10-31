Kawasaki's Campus Recruitment Drive In Nagaland Goes Viral As Students Give Team Grand Welcome

Nagaland Students Welcome Kawasaki Recruitment Team With Huge Enthusiasm; Video Goes Viral | Instagram

A campus recruitment drive by Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki in Nagaland has caught the internet's attention after videos showing students giving the company's recruitment team a grand welcome went viral on social media. The visit was part of the Nagaland-Japan Connect initiative and linked with the ARMS incorporation office. Let's understand it in detail.

Kawasaki recruitment team receives memorable welcome from Nagaland students

A video from Nagaland is going viral on social media. The viral video shows how Kawasaki’s campus recruitment visit to a college in Nagaland turned into an unforgettable welcome as students greeted the hiring team with incredible energy and enthusiasm. The viral campus recruitment video shows the excitement surrounding Kawasaki’s arrival, with students cheering, clapping and celebrating the opportunity. The recruitment drive reportedly ended on a high note, with 6 students selected by Kawasaki. The energetic welcome has caught attention across social media. The video highlighted the excitement of campus placements and career opportunities among young students in Nagaland.

A look at viral video

The viral video shows that as Kawasaki Heavy Industries arrived in Nagaland for campus recruitment, the students were already there, seen standing in a line to welcome the recruiters. As the Japanese firm's recruiters entered the school gate in a hall, students showed the Japanese gesture of bowing, which is ojigi, and then started clapping. The line of students continued till the placement auditorium hall.

The heartwarming visuals capture the enthusiasm of students as they welcomed the Kawasaki team with traditional celebrations. It showcased the region's warm hospitality and excitement over the company's visit and also highlighted the aspirations of young people in Nagaland, where opportunities to interact with and potentially secure jobs at reputed international companies can be significant for students preparing to enter the professional world.

One netizen wrote in the comment section of viral video, "Shout-out from Sikkim! Absolutely amazing initiative! 🙌🙌🙌

another wrote, "Why only Nagaland rest off india doesn't have talent or its a race bias."

About Kawasaki

Kawasaki, which is officially known as Kawasaki Heavy Industries, is a Japanese multinational company with interests spanning motorcycles, aerospace, energy systems and industrial equipment. Its motorcycle division, Kawasaki Motors, is particularly popular among enthusiasts because of its performance-oriented bikes, including models from the Ninja and Z series.