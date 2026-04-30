'Kaun Zimmedari Lega?' Technician Refuses To Service Outside AC Unit On 23rd Floor In Navi Mumbai; Viral Video Triggers Debate - VIDEO

A viral video circulating on social media has ignited debate over construction safety after an air-conditioning technician refused to repair an outdoor unit installed dangerously on the 23rd floor of a residential high-rise.

The clip, shared online by an X account, shows the technician documenting the risky setup and explaining why he chose not to proceed with the service request.

Dangerous AC installation sparks alarm online

In the video, the AC outdoor unit appears to be mounted outside a narrow balcony area with almost no standing space for maintenance work. The technician highlights how the placement leaves little room for safe movement, making servicing extremely hazardous.

Recording the situation, he questioned why anyone would risk their life for a small service fee, noting that a fall from such a height could be fatal. His concerns quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom described the installation as reckless and unsafe.

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Technician raises accountability concerns

The worker also pointed out a key issue often overlooked in residential maintenance, responsibility. He asked who would be held accountable if a technician were injured while attempting repairs in such conditions.

His refusal to carry out the job sparked widespread support online, with many users praising him for prioritising safety over earnings.

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Debate over worker safety in high-rise buildings

The incident triggered broader discussions about the risks faced by service professionals, including AC technicians, electricians, and window cleaners who regularly work at dangerous heights.

Experts note that maintenance at elevated levels should involve proper safety systems such as harnesses, anchor points, guardrails, or dedicated service platforms. In many modern buildings worldwide, external equipment like AC compressors is installed in accessible utility zones specifically designed for safe maintenance.

Without these provisions, workers often rely on makeshift arrangements, significantly increasing the chances of accidents.

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Building design and regulation under scrutiny

Social media users also questioned how the unit was installed in the first place, suggesting that poor architectural planning and weak enforcement of safety norms may be to blame.

Urban safety specialists have long warned that high-rise residential projects must factor in long-term maintenance access during the design stage. Poor placement of outdoor units not only endangers workers but can also complicate emergency repairs and increase liability risks for housing societies and builders.