Kate Middleton Holds New Mother's Hand During Mumbai Hospital Visit, Video Goes Viral - WATCH |

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, added a personal touch to her Mumbai engagements during her India visit, as she stepped out to meet new mothers, newborn babies and healthcare professionals at a city hospital.

Away from the spotlight of official engagements, Kate spent time interacting with women in the maternity ward, offering words of encouragement and comfort to mothers recovering after childbirth.

Videos from the hospital visit captured several touching moments. In one clip, Kate was seen leaning towards a newborn baby while speaking to the child's mother. Congratulating her on the arrival of her little one, the princess warmly said, “well done”, drawing attention to the emotional yet challenging experience of childbirth.

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Kate Middleton Holds New Mother's Hand During Hospital Visit

Another video, shared by royal correspondent Rebecca English, showed Kate crouching beside a patient's hospital bed and gently holding her hand as they spoke.

The woman had reportedly experienced a difficult labour. Kate took a moment to interact with her, with the reassuring gesture offering a glimpse of her compassionate side.

The Princess of Wales also met doctors, nurses and other hospital staff, acknowledging their efforts in providing care to mothers and newborns. Her interaction with healthcare workers formed an important part of the maternity ward visit.

Kate Middleton's Mumbai Visit Includes Gully Cricket With Schoolchildren

Kate is visiting Mumbai with Prince William as part of their India engagements for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards. The royal couple began their trip with several public appearances and interactions.

Earlier, Kate met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and joined schoolchildren for a friendly game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai. She enthusiastically participated in the game, interacting with the children and trying her hand at the popular street sport.

The cricket engagement also featured a light-hearted exchange when a young participant requested her autograph. Kate politely apologised and declined the request, following the British royal family's longstanding protocol of not signing autographs for members of the public to prevent potential forgery.

From joining children for a cricket session to sharing heartfelt moments with new mothers, Kate Middleton's Mumbai visit has featured interactions that go beyond the usual formalities of a royal tour.

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