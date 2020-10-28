'Kashmir does not belong to India': CJ Werleman after Centre lifts land sale restrictions; Twitter says 'mind your own business'

Australian journalist, author and activist against Islamophobia CJ Werleman on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after the Centre allowed people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

The Home Ministry had notified the new laws in the official gazette on Monday to repeal the J&K Land Laws to strip permanent residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh of the exclusive right to acquire and hold immovable property in the erstwhile state. The Centre omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory.

Werleman, who has multiple times tweeted about the “atrocities” on Kashmiri Muslims, said that Kashmir does not belong to India. He wrote, "India has no right to allow non-Kashmiris to buy land in Kashmir for the simple reason Kashmir does not belong to India."