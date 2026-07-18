Karnal Nursing Student Performs CPR On Unresponsive Woman After Accident, Brings Victim Back To Life - VIDEO

A nursing student's quick thinking and lifesaving skills helped revive a woman who collapsed after a road accident in Karnal, Haryana.

The incident occurred when a woman was reportedly hit by a Haryana Roadways bus. According to initial reports, she became unconscious after the collision and is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene.

Sonakshi, a nursing student who was returning home after college, noticed the woman lying unresponsive on the roadside. Without waiting for emergency responders, she immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Witnesses said Sonakshi continued chest compressions for nearly two minutes while repeatedly urging bystanders to call an ambulance. A video of the incident, which has since surfaced online, shows the woman lying unconscious as Sonakshi administers CPR amid a crowd of onlookers.

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Her persistent efforts appeared to pay off, as the woman reportedly regained a pulse during the resuscitation.

When an ambulance failed to arrive promptly, Sonakshi flagged down a passing vehicle and arranged to transport the woman to a nearby hospital. She continued administering CPR during the journey to ensure the victim received continuous emergency care until medical professionals could take over.

The incident has drawn praise for the nursing student's presence of mind and highlights the importance of CPR training in improving survival chances during medical emergencies. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the road accident.