Karachi Temple's Navratri Celebrations Go Viral, Devotees Perform Garba In Pakistan - WATCH | X/DeshGujarat

A video capturing Navratri celebrations at a Hindu temple in Karachi, Pakistan, has gained traction on social media, with viewers sharing their reactions to the devotional festivities. The footage shows devotees coming together for prayers, Garba and other religious rituals, offering a glimpse into how the Hindu community celebrates the festival across the border.

Shared by Instagram user @munji_galhiyun, the video was filmed at Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Karachi. It features devotees gathered around an idol of Mata Rani, participating in the celebrations and distributing prasad among those present.

Devotees Perform Garba At Karachi Temple

The video captures the festive atmosphere as people participate in traditional Garba, a group dance closely associated with Navratri celebrations. Several devotees can be seen wearing headbands displaying the words “Jai Mata Di” as they join in the festivities and offer prayers to the goddess.

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The gathering reflects the religious and cultural traditions followed by Hindu devotees during Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms. Celebrated over nine days, the festival brings communities together through worship, devotional music, dance and other rituals.

According to the Instagram user who shared the footage, the celebrations continue over the nine-day festival.

Social Media Users React To Navratri Celebrations In Pakistan

The video has prompted reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed happiness at seeing the festivities taking place in Karachi. The scenes have also sparked conversations about shared cultural traditions and the possibility of people from India and Pakistan celebrating festivals together in the future.

Some social media users viewed the footage as a reminder that religious and cultural traditions continue to bring communities together despite political differences between the neighbouring countries.

The video has also drawn attention to the celebrations observed by Hindu communities in Pakistan, where devotees continue to mark important religious occasions.

Navratri is among the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. While celebrations vary across regions, devotees commonly observe the festival through prayers, fasting, devotional gatherings and cultural performances.

Garba, which originated in Gujarat, is traditionally performed in a circle around a central image or symbolic representation of the divine. The dance is widely associated with Navratri and has become a prominent feature of celebrations in India and among Indian communities worldwide.