'Kapde Chhote Hogaye Toh...' Jodhpur Influencer Anita Bishnoi Consumes Poison During Instagram Live; Says She Couldn't Take Online Trolling Anymore

Popular Rajasthan-based social media influencer Anita Bishnoi is undergoing treatment at Jodhpur's MDM Hospital after allegedly consuming a toxic substance amid prolonged online harassment and personal stress. Doctors have stated that her condition is stable, though the next 24 hours remain critical.

The incident has triggered widespread concern among her followers and reignited discussions about the impact of cyberbullying and social media trolling on mental well-being.

Emotional instagram live before incident

According to family members, Anita went live on Instagram on Wednesday morning before taking the extreme step. During the live session, she reportedly accused certain individuals of targeting and defaming her through social media campaigns.

In the video, Anita said, "To those conspiring to defame me, let me tell you that dying is not easy, but you will gain nothing by tarnishing my reputation. If you wish to talk, come and speak to me face-to-face. Otherwise, the police will handle whatever needs to be done."

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She also posted a deeply emotional message indicating that people would no longer see "their sister" from that day onward, alarming many followers who immediately attempted to contact and support her.

Husband alleges sustained trolling campaign

Anita's husband, Dinesh Bishnoi, claimed that another content creator, identified as Malaram, had allegedly been targeting Anita online for an extended period. He further alleged that efforts were being made to encourage other creators to join the criticism, resulting in a coordinated campaign against her.

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Describing the events leading up to the incident, Dinesh said, "I received a phone call informing me that Anita had gone live on Instagram, where she accused another influencer, Malaram, of harassing her and stated that she was about to take drastic action."

He added, "Upon hearing this, I immediately headed home. However, I then received a call from my son, who informed me that his mother had consumed something toxic. We rushed Anita to MDM Hospital, where she is currently admitted in the ICU."

Viral post became centre of controversy

Family members believe a significant amount of trolling began after Anita shared a social media post carrying a message about culture, values, and societal change.

The post read: "If clothes become scant, where will modesty come from? If 'roti' is replaced by bread, where will strength come from? If humans become slaves to money, where will love come from?"

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The message sparked heated reactions online, leading to criticism and negative comments that reportedly intensified over time.

Followers rally behind Anita

Following her emotional post and live video, numerous supporters flooded social media with messages of encouragement.

One user wrote, "My sister, please do not take such a step. This brother of yours stands by your side. Call upon me whenever you need anything, but do not lose hope."

Another supporter commented, "There are people in this world who point fingers at others without knowing the truth. Your character, your values, and your deeds constitute your true identity. Do not be intimidated by false accusations and trolling; time always stands by the truth. Stay strong, maintain your self-confidence, and pay no heed to those who find pleasure solely in belittling others."

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Influencer known for promoting Rajasthan's culture

Anita Bishnoi has built a substantial online presence through content focused on Rajasthan's traditions, folk culture, social awareness initiatives, and community issues. She reportedly has around 1.3 million followers on Facebook and more than 645,000 followers on Instagram.

Her videos have earned her recognition across Rajasthan, making her one of the more prominent female creators from the region.

Police gathering information

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Vikas Rajpurohit stated that Anita's health is currently stable and doctors are closely monitoring her condition.

Anita, who hails from Lathi village in Jaisalmer district, had reportedly been dealing with multiple sources of stress in recent months. Family members have claimed that social media harassment, along with an ongoing land dispute, may have contributed to her emotional distress.