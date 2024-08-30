Kangana Ranaut TROLLED For Calling Ex-Prez Ram Nath Kovind 'Ram Covid', Dalit 'Galit' During Media Interview, Video Of Her Oops Moment Goes Viral

Kangana Ranaut says 'Ram Covid' | X

Actress turned BJP leader Kangana Ranaut is going viral on social media for her slip of tongue from a media interview and being incorrect on facts related to the nation. In a conversation with The Lallantop news media's Founding Editor Saurabh Dwivedi, she referred to former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind as 'Ram Covid' and also called Dalit people as 'galit.'

She soon corrected herself during the interview, however, the footage where she went wrong is going viral on the internet and drawing a flood of meme reactions.

Kangana Ranaut has been giving media interviews ahead of her September 6 movie - Emergency release. The film will see the Mandi MP as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The cast of the film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Check out the video below

🤣🤣🤣 "Sorry for my Misinformation" Kangana pic.twitter.com/ufDSirrDl4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 29, 2024

In the video, when Ranaut was asked whether injustice and assaults are reported more in cases of those belonging to the minority and backward classes, she referred to examples of change and mentioned about the Dalit presidents of India.

"Why don't we see examples," she said while mentioning about Droupadi Murmu and Ram Nath Kovind. However, she erred on her facts and stated that Kovind was the first dalit president of India. Soon, she was corrected by the editor that he was the second, with KR Narayanan being the first dalit to hold the prestigious position. It was noted that she even misaddressed Ram Nath Kovind and called him "Ram Covid" instead.

Watch full video below

अब ऐसा लगने लग गया कि विपक्ष को ज्यादा मेहनत करने की जरूरत नहीं है जब तक सत्ता पक्ष में आपके जैसे नए-नए लांचर नेता आ गए हैं !! pic.twitter.com/E0nhPictkn — अवधेश पाकड़🇮🇳 (@AvPakad) August 30, 2024

Kangana trolled with memes

As the interview surfaced online and Kangana's erred remarks were noted, it went viral and attracted a bunch of memes and reactions. People trolled her for not being equipped with facts, including people terming her "WhatsApp University ki Madam." However, her fans and supporters stood by her side as other trolled her. They wrote, "She has the courage to admit if she is wrong.."