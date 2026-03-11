'Kaisi Maa Hai Ye?': Woman Places Her Infant Inside Scooty's 'Diggi', Rides Away Later; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Worried For The Baby

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has triggered strong reactions from viewers after it appeared to show a woman placing her infant inside the storage compartment of a scooter before riding away. The clip has left many people alarmed, with several questioning the child’s safety and criticising the act as extremely risky.

Viral video shows unusual scene outside house

The video begins with a woman standing near the entrance of what looks like a residential house. She is holding a small baby in her arms while standing beside a parked scooter.

Moments later, she lifts the scooter’s seat to open the storage compartment located underneath. These compartments are typically designed to store items such as helmets, small bags, documents, or personal belongings.

In the footage, the woman gently places the infant inside the storage space. The baby, who appears to be wearing a cap, is seen lying quietly while the woman adjusts the child’s position inside the compartment.

Baby hidden as seat is closed

After positioning the baby, the woman lowers the scooter seat and shuts the compartment, making the infant completely invisible from the outside.

The video then shows the woman getting onto the scooter, adjusting the handle and preparing to leave. She soon rides away from the location, with the child still inside the closed storage box.

Observant viewers noticed that the scooter’s number plate begins with the registration code “MP,” suggesting the vehicle could be registered in Madhya Pradesh.

Social media users express concern

The clip quickly spread across different platforms, drawing widespread attention and criticism. Many viewers expressed shock and disbelief, calling the act irresponsible and dangerous for the infant.

Several people pointed out that scooter storage compartments are not designed to carry passengers and do not provide proper ventilation or safety for a child.

One user wrote, “Kaise kaise log parents ban jaate hain!” Another commented, “Hope this is just a script.” A concerned viewer asked, “Saas kaise lega woh bacha?” while another person said, “Thode toh common sense hona chahiye. Agar bachi ko saans nahi aaye toh kya karoge?”

Another comment read, “It’s dangerous. Don’t do things like this just for fun.”