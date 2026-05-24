'Kaise Log Hai Ye': Bystanders Loot Dead Goats After Truck Overturns On Highway In UP's Kaushambi; Viral Video Enrages Netizens

A truck transporting more than 200 goats overturned on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Sunday afternoon, leaving four people injured and killing over 20 goats. The incident took place near the Andawa Tedhi turn under the Kokhraj police station limits and later triggered outrage online after videos surfaced showing bystanders allegedly stealing goats from the accident site instead of helping the victims.

Truck loses control on highway

According to local police, the truck was travelling from Kanpur to Prayagraj when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle around 2:30 pm. The heavily loaded truck overturned on the roadside, trapping several occupants inside and scattering goats across the highway.

Several goats died on the spot due to the impact, while many others suffered injuries. Traffic movement on the route was briefly affected as locals gathered around the accident scene.

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Bystanders seen taking goats away

Soon after the crash, chaos erupted at the location as people nearby allegedly began taking away goats from the overturned vehicle. Videos circulating on social media show multiple individuals carrying goats away while injured passengers waited for help.

The visuals have sparked criticism online, with many users questioning the lack of public sensitivity during emergencies. Instead of assisting the injured or alerting authorities, several people appeared more focused on grabbing the animals.

Police rush injured to hospital

Police personnel from Kokhraj police station and Shahzadpur outpost reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. The injured were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital through ambulance services for treatment.

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Authorities later used a crane to remove the overturned truck and clear the highway. Officials said efforts were also made to rescue surviving animals from the damaged vehicle.

Action against looting accused

Station House Officer Chandrabhushan Maurya confirmed that four people sustained serious injuries in the accident and several goats either died or were hurt.

He also stated that police are examining viral videos from the scene to identify those involved in looting the goats. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found stealing animals or creating disorder at the accident site, officials said.