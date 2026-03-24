'Kabhi Nahi Dekha Hoga': Mumbai Man Shares His Unique 'Open Kitchen' In Versova

Mumbai is often called the city of dreams, but it’s also a place where space comes at a premium. From compact studio apartments to creatively designed homes, residents constantly find unusual ways to make the most of limited space. Now, a man from Versova has taken this creativity to another level with a kitchen setup that has left the internet both amused and puzzled.

A kitchen like no other

In a viral video, the man introduces his space with a playful tone, saying people may have seen modular or sophisticated kitchens, but probably not an “open kitchen” like his. What follows is something entirely unexpected.

Instead of a conventional enclosed cooking area, his kitchen is partially open to the outdoors. There’s no roof overhead, just the sky. While the essential kitchen setup is intact, including appliances, utensils, and a gas cylinder, the space feels like a blend of indoor and outdoor living.

Half indoors, half outdoors

At first glance, it doesn’t even look like a kitchen. Trees sway in the background, vehicles pass by on the road below, and natural light floods the space. A glass wall with curtains is the only subtle hint that this area is technically inside a home.

The cooking station sits alarmingly close to the open edge, making it feel like meals are being prepared almost on the street. It’s only after spotting everyday kitchen items that viewers realise this is indeed a functional cooking space.

Monsoon worries and practical challenges

While the idea might seem refreshing at first, many couldn’t help but think about practicality, especially in a city like Mumbai known for heavy monsoons. Cooking under open skies raises obvious concerns about rainwater, dust, falling leaves, and hygiene.

Social media users didn’t hold back. The comment section quickly filled with jokes and witty observations. Some joked that the builder forgot to add a wall or roof, while others called it a literal take on a “cloud kitchen.”

A few imagined the struggles of cooking during rains, joking about wearing raincoats while preparing food. Others pointed out safety concerns, especially regarding the placement of the gas cylinder in such an exposed area.