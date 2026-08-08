'Kaan Pakad Ke Maafi Maang': Kanwar Yatris Allegedly Ask Puneet Superstar To Apologise During Yatra - Video Viral

A video involving social media personality Puneet Superstar has gone viral across social media platforms, allegedly showing the internet personality being confronted by a group of Kanwar yatris during what was reportedly his first-ever Kanwar Yatra.

The clip has triggered a wave of reactions online, with users debating the circumstances behind the alleged confrontation and questioning whether the episode was genuine or connected to Puneet's often-controversial social media persona.

Puneet Superstar allegedly asked to apologise

In the viral footage, Puneet can reportedly be seen surrounded by several Kanwar yatris. A man speaking from behind the camera appears to instruct him to hold his ears and acknowledge his alleged mistake.

The man is heard saying, “Kaan pakad ke galti maan or bol bhai galti ho gayi merse"

Another person in the video is heard making a statement about serving the Kanwariyas and touching their feet, “Mai yaha seva karunga sabki, or sab kawadiyo ke paer chule"

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The exact circumstances that led to the interaction remain unclear. The video itself does not establish what allegedly happened before the confrontation, and there is no independently confirmed explanation available regarding the reason Puneet was reportedly asked to apologise.

Viral clip sparks debate on social media

The footage gained traction after Puneet Superstar recently shared a video about embarking on a Kanwar Yatra for the first time in his life.

The viral clip was shared on X by user @gharkekalesh, who reposted footage originally attributed to Magadh Updates. It subsequently attracted substantial engagement, with social media users expressing sharply different opinions about the incident.

Some commenters questioned whether Puneet's actions were genuine or part of an act, while others criticised what they viewed as an attempt to create a spectacle around a religious occasion.

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One user commented, “Iska yahi kaam hai..ye kab acting kar rha kab real iska kuch nhi pta."

Another wrote, “Har jagah lord puneet ki fielding set ho rhi hai."

A third social media user reacted, “This is the filth of the society, really he has two jobs, eating potty and beating people."

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At present, the full context of the viral video is not independently clear. The footage circulating online primarily captures the alleged confrontation and does not provide a complete account of what happened beforehand.