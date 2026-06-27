'Kaafi Confusing Accident': Mysterious Connaught Place Car Crash Leaves Internet Scratching Its Head - WATCH

A seemingly unusual car accident in Delhi's Connaught Place has left both passersby and social media users puzzled after an Instagram video captured the bizarre aftermath. The clip, shared by Instagram user Akshansh Kumar, shows a damaged car resting awkwardly on top of a foot divider with a tree also appearing to have been struck during the incident.

What caught everyone's attention was not just the damaged vehicle but its unusual position. The car appeared to be perched in a way that many viewers found difficult to explain through a conventional road accident. In the video, Akshansh remarks that the visuals are confusing because it does not seem possible for the car to have crashed and ended up in that position.

He captioned the post, "Cannaught place mein dikha ajeeb accident, samajh nahi aa raha kaise hua."

Viewers come up with their own theories

The strange visuals quickly sparked discussion in the comments section, with users offering humorous as well as serious explanations for what might have happened.

One user joked, "Gadi pehle aa gai thi. Ped baad mein lagaya hoga."

Another speculated, "Bhai reverse parking main accelerate jyada ho gaya hai i feel."

A third commenter claimed to have witnessed the incident firsthand, writing, "A black Mahindra XEV 9E (i guess) slammed into the parked Ciaz at around 10pm, luckily nobody was harmed. Happened right in front of me."

Another user took a lighter approach, commenting, "The amount of water kept next to the car seems like the appropriate amount to cure that hangover."

Meanwhile, another theory suggested the vehicle was stationary when it was struck. The comment read, "Some other car came and banged into it. It was already parked here, I believe."

Mystery remains unsolved

While several theories have emerged, there has been no official confirmation about how the accident occurred or what exactly caused the car to end up balancing on the divider. The eyewitness account shared in the comments suggests that another vehicle may have rammed into the parked car, but this remains unverified.