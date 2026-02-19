K-pop Star Aoora Chants 'Shiva Tandav Stotram' During Spiritual Visit To Chennai Temple On Mahashivratri 2026

Instagram

South Korean singer Aoora embraced the spirit of Mahashivratri in Chennai, sharing a deeply moving temple experience with his followers. The 40-year-old artist, born Park Min-jun, offered prayers at a Shiva temple in the city and documented moments from the visit on social media, leaving fans touched by his devotion.

Chanting the Shiva Tandav Stotram

One of the most talked-about highlights from his visit was his flawless recitation of the Shiva Tandav Stotram. Known for its complex Sanskrit verses, rhythm, and pronunciation, the hymn can be challenging even for native speakers. However, Aoora delivered it confidently without glancing at a phone or lyric sheet.

In another video clip, he performed the stotram alongside a devotee who relied on her phone for lyrics, while he continued effortlessly from memory. His clarity and command over the verses impressed many, with online users praising his dedication to understanding Indian spiritual traditions.

“A blessing I will never forget”

Reflecting on the experience, Aoora described the temple visit as an unforgettable blessing. He shared that chanting in the presence of devotees felt deeply emotional, especially as someone not born in India but who has grown to love and respect its culture.

Dressed in a traditional white mundu paired with a pastel shirt, the singer fully embraced the festive atmosphere, blending seamlessly into the celebrations.

Release of ‘Shiva Shivam’ ahead of Mahashivratri

Just days before the festival, Aoora released a music video titled Shiva Shivam, further showcasing his spiritual inclination and admiration for Indian culture. The project highlights his ongoing efforts to connect musically and culturally with Indian audiences.

Aoora’s connection with India has been evident for years. He previously appeared as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17, where he gained significant popularity. Since then, he has frequently expressed his fondness for the country, its traditions, and its people.