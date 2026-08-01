'Justice For Rocky' Trends After Locals Brutally Strangle & Kill Pet Dog In Malaysia's Port Klang; Netizens Enraged, Demand Action

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has triggered nationwide outrage after allegedly showing a pet dog being beaten, strangled, and dragged to its death in Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, Port Klang.

The dog, identified as Rocky, reportedly died during the incident, which animal welfare advocates say took place at about 10.50pm on July 29. The viral footage has prompted widespread calls for accountability, with many Malaysians demanding action against those responsible.

Animal welfare group details allegations

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) alleged that several men were involved in the incident. According to the group, nearby residents witnessed what happened, while Rocky's owner arrived only after the dog had already been restrained with a noose.

"The owner pleaded for Rocky to be released and returned to him, but he was ignored.

"Rocky remained in the noose until he stopped moving and eventually died in front of his owner," the group said.

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SAFM further claimed that the dog's owner was assaulted while attempting to rescue his pet. According to the allegations, he was struck multiple times on his right arm with a piece of wood as another individual prevented him from reaching Rocky.

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Questions raised over enforcement officers' presence

The animal welfare organisation also alleged that two officers from the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) were present while the dog was being strangled.

"MBDK must explain why the act was not stopped immediately," SAFM said, urging the local authority to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The allegations have intensified public scrutiny, with many social media users questioning whether proper procedures were followed and whether the situation could have been handled without causing harm to the animal.

Rocky's body preserved for investigation

SAFM said it has been assisting Rocky's owner since the incident and advised that the dog's body be preserved to support the investigation.

The remains were later handed over to the Selangor Veterinary Services Department (DVS) for examination. The assessment is expected to document the injuries sustained and help determine the exact cause of death.

The organisation has urged police to investigate everyone allegedly involved while calling on DVS to open an investigation under the Animal Welfare Act 2015. It also wants MBDK to conduct an internal probe and issue an official explanation.

"The issue of a dog licence is a separate matter. It does not give anyone the right to beat, strangle, drag, or cause the death of an animal. Cruelty towards animals is not enforcement. Rocky should not have died this way," the statement read.