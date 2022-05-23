Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, makes internet her die-hard fan

Cases have always been interesting to watch, which is why many television series are based on court cases. People are drawn to it because it is unique and intriguing.

Recently, the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has gotten a lot of attention on the Internet, causing netizens to form various assumptions and viewpoints.

Numerous clips and opinions about their defamation case are floating on the internet.

In Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's case, Camille Vasquez, the Johnny lawyer, grabbed a lot of attention for efficiently cross-examining Heard regardless of the outcome of the trial.

She has received a lot of praise on the internet for her measured tone, incisive questions, complete command of the facts, and clear belief throughout the case.

THIS MOMENT RIGHT HERE!! Camille destroying Amber over her charity donation lies #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/IEWjykexs0 — Alex (@alexr_241) May 16, 2022

I am still a Johnny Depp fan, but I am ALSO now a die-hard Camille Vasquez fan #IStandWithJohnyDepp — Rebecca (@notbecky23) May 17, 2022

Advertisement

Camille Vasquez is the unrivaled star of the Depp trial. Her measured tone, incisive questions, total command of the facts and clear belief in her client are laudable. #TruthWins — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) May 17, 2022

There have also been rumours of Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp dating. Many photos of them together, often laughing, hugging, and posing together, have gone viral, leading many people to believe they are dating.

Camille Vasques' reaction to being asked about her dating rumour has also grabbed the interest of netizens.

This hug is so powerful. He’s so grateful to have a strong women rooting and defending him. #Deppvsheard #CamilleVazquez #IStandWithJohnyDepp pic.twitter.com/bqGAjetv5h — Xs Mamma (@LaKeRsChIK88) May 17, 2022

Advertisement

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez appreciation. pic.twitter.com/iVjEiWcB6L — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) May 17, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:05 PM IST