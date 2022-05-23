e-Paper Get App
Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, makes internet her die-hard fan

Camille Vasquez's strong personality and her dating rumours with Johnny Depp have sparked interest on the internet.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Cases have always been interesting to watch, which is why many television series are based on court cases. People are drawn to it because it is unique and intriguing.

Recently, the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has gotten a lot of attention on the Internet, causing netizens to form various assumptions and viewpoints.

Numerous clips and opinions about their defamation case are floating on the internet.

In Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's case, Camille Vasquez, the Johnny lawyer, grabbed a lot of attention for efficiently cross-examining Heard regardless of the outcome of the trial.

She has received a lot of praise on the internet for her measured tone, incisive questions, complete command of the facts, and clear belief throughout the case.

There have also been rumours of Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp dating. Many photos of them together, often laughing, hugging, and posing together, have gone viral, leading many people to believe they are dating.

Camille Vasques' reaction to being asked about her dating rumour has also grabbed the interest of netizens.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:05 PM IST