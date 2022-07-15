Johnny Depp meets lawyer Camille Vasquez at a rock concert and social media is floored

Image credit: Google

Social media has been loving the fact that Johnny Depp has met his lawyer Camille Vasquez at a concert. The Pirates of the Caribbean star had a concert in Prague, where he visited with his legal team. They had represented him in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A fan account posted a clip on Instagram that showcased the star laughig and talking with his legal team. Depp's lawyer Camille's casual attire amused fans. The clip that was posted a few days back had a caption that read, "Johnny & his legal team reunited at one of his shows last night.”

Check the video here:

Johnny waves at his fans while Camille looks hot in her attire, that was loved by everyone. Many social media users also hoped that the pair may end up being together in a relationship.

One social media user wrote, "The bond that occurs between a trial team is deep and everlasting.”

A second one wrote, "Camille is doing absolutely nothing in this video and I’m still in love with her lmao.”