Jharkhand Conductor Uses Stones To Stop Bus From Rolling Backwards After Brake Failure In Dumka, Video Goes Viral |

A quick-thinking bus conductor in Jharkhand's Dumka averted what could have been a major road accident after a passenger bus reportedly suffered brake failure while negotiating a steep slope. As the vehicle began rolling backwards, the conductor took matters into his own hands and managed to bring it to a stop using large stones.

The frightening incident was captured on video, which has since surfaced on social media. The footage shows passengers desperately trying to escape as the bus moves uncontrollably down the incline.

Passengers Panic As Bus Rolls Backwards

The video captures the tense moments inside the bus as passengers realise that the vehicle is moving backwards. With the brakes reportedly failing, panic breaks out among those on board. Several passengers can be seen jumping off the moving bus in an attempt to reach safety, while loud screams and cries add to the chaos.

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The situation appeared particularly dangerous as the bus continued rolling down the steep stretch with several passengers still inside.

Conductor Places Stones Under Tyres To Stop Bus

While passengers scrambled to get away, the conductor made a daring attempt to prevent the vehicle from gaining further momentum. He rushed towards the moving bus and began placing large stones beneath its tyres in an effort to slow it down.

His presence of mind and timely intervention eventually helped bring the bus to a halt, preventing the situation from escalating into a potentially devastating accident.

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Internet Praises Conductor's Quick Thinking

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The video has since drawn attention online, with social media users applauding the conductor for his courage and quick response during the emergency.

Many praised his presence of mind, noting that his actions could have saved several lives. Several users also described him as a real-life hero for stepping forward when passengers were gripped by fear.