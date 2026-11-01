Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda Plays Flute For Ailing Mother In Jamshedpur Hospital - VIDEO |

A touching mother-son moment featuring former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda has struck an emotional chord with social media users. A video of the politician playing the flute beside his ailing mother in a hospital room in Jamshedpur has been widely shared online, with viewers appreciating the affectionate gesture.

The video captures Munda sitting next to his mother, Saira Munda, who is admitted to the hospital, and playing a soothing melody on his flute. As the music fills the room, his mother can be seen listening attentively before breaking into a smile. She then raises her hand to bless her son, making the moment even more special.

Arjun Munda Shares Emotional Hospital Moment With Mother

Munda shared the video on his social media account, offering a glimpse into his personal life away from the political spotlight. Reflecting on the time spent with his mother, he described her as his greatest source of strength.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his post, he wrote, "Some precious and emotional moments spent with my mother today. My mother is the most precious blessing in my life. Her love is my greatest strength."

The video captures a simple yet heartfelt interaction, with Munda using music to bring a moment of happiness to his mother during her hospital stay.

Former Jharkhand CM's Love For Music

While Arjun Munda is widely recognised for his political career, he also has a keen interest in music and is known for playing the flute. His latest video offers a glimpse of this lesser-seen side of his personality.

Rather than a formal public appearance or political engagement, the former chief minister is seen sharing something personal with his mother. His flute performance turned an ordinary hospital visit into a memorable moment of connection.

Video Wins Hearts On Social Media

According to reports, Saira Munda has been unwell for some time, and her son visits her whenever his schedule permits. On this occasion, his decision to play the flute for her brought a smile to her face.

The video has since gained traction on social media, with users responding warmly to the emotional exchange. Many have appreciated Munda's gesture, particularly the way his mother smiles and blesses him after listening to the melody.

The heartwarming interaction has also highlighted how small gestures of love and companionship can bring comfort during difficult times.