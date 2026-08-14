'Jashne Jahalat': Pakistani Citizens Seen Fighting On Roads, Throwing Bottles At Each Other During Independence Day Celebrations - VIDEO

Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations have come under scrutiny on social media after videos purportedly showing crowds of men creating chaos on roads began circulating online.

The clips, shared widely across social media, appear to show groups of people gathered on busy roads during the celebrations, with some men seen throwing bottles, engaging in physical altercations and creating a ruckus. The footage has prompted a wave of criticism from netizens, many of whom questioned the lack of civic sense displayed during what is meant to be a day of national celebration.

While late night celebrations were taking place across the country this year, including large public gatherings in Islamabad, the viral footage has drawn attention to a less celebratory side of the festivities.

'Jashne Jahalat' trends in reactions

The videos triggered sharp reactions, including from people claiming to be Pakistani residents. One commenter, referring to similar scenes in Lahore, wrote, "It was happening in liberty Chowk Lahore as well. Phir kehty hain Government achi ni hai. Ghreeb peda hona jurm ni pr asy jahil rehna inka apna qusoor hai."

Another user described the scenes as a reflection of a deeper problem with public behaviour, simply writing, "Jashne ‘Jahalat’ Mubarik"

A further Pakistani commenter was equally scathing in their assessment, "Humari jaahil awam izzat ke qabil nahi."

The comments reflect growing frustration among some Pakistanis over behaviour in public spaces, particularly when large crowds gather for national celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Questions over women's presence on the streets

Beyond the apparent disorder, another aspect of the viral videos drew considerable attention: the overwhelming presence of men in the street celebrations.

One user questioned why women appeared largely absent from the scenes and linked the issue to wider questions about women's freedom to occupy public spaces. The user wrote, "Its so sad to see how on even independence day not a single woman is out there to enjoy....why only men can enjoy independence day?why only men can come outside like that but not women? why freedom has an address? Streets for men and balconies for women."

The comment sparked a broader discussion about gender and access to public spaces, with the user arguing that national freedom should also translate into the freedom of women to participate equally in public celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A celebration overshadowed by chaos?

Independence Day celebrations are traditionally intended to bring citizens together in a spirit of patriotism and national pride. Yet, the viral clips have led some social media users to question whether scenes of fighting, disorder and reckless behaviour undermine the very idea of a national celebration.

Similar concerns about public behaviour during Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations have surfaced in previous years. In 2021, a large crowd at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan was involved in a highly publicised assault on a woman during Independence Day festivities, an incident that generated widespread outrage.