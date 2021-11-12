Jake Gyllenhaal becomes subject of memes as Taylor Swift drops re-recorded 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's new spin on her old album 'Red' is finally out and it's bound to make fans feel nostalgic.

Taylor shared the news of the album's release on her Twitter handle. She wrote, "It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out."

The re-recorded version of her fourth studio album features 30 tracks, which includes songs "from the vault" and a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well', which has been long speculated to be inspired by her former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Hence, Twitter is flooding today with memes and tweets about Gyllenhaal as he rakes in all the attention that 'Red (Taylor's version)' is bringing him.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

The new spin on the old record also includes guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.

Though the original Red album earned nominations for the 56th annual Grammys, including album of the year, it failed to secure a win. Swift shared in an interview with Grammy Pro that she "cried a little bit" after not winning and that would mark the night she decided that her next album, '1989', would be a pop album.

As per Us Weekly, the singer was inspired to re-record her previous six albums after music manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters to them in 2019. Her hope was that the updated takes on the original songs would give her back control of her discography.

Swift still has to re-record her debut album, 'Taylor Swift', her 2010 album 'Speak Now', her 2014 work '1989', and her 2017 album, 'Reputation'.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:23 PM IST