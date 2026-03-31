Jaipur's Viral 'Pink Elephant' Is No More! Netizens Erupt Against Russian Artist Who Painted The Animal; Here's What You Need To Know About 'Chanchal's' Death

The viral pink elephant photoshoot from Jaipur has taken a more emotional turn after news surfaced about the death of the elephant featured in the images. As social media debates intensified, many users began linking the animal’s passing to the controversial photoshoot, but officials and handlers say the facts tell a very different story.

Viral photos resurface months later

The controversy erupted after images from a November 2025 photoshoot began circulating widely online. The shoot, conducted by a foreign photographer at an abandoned temple in Jaipur, featured a model posing beside an elephant painted bright pink using gulal powder.

While the visuals drew admiration for their artistic appeal, a large number of users criticised the use of a live animal for aesthetic purposes. The debate escalated further when reports confirmed that the elephant, named Chanchal, had died recently.

Who was Chanchal?

Chanchal was a female elephant from Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon, also known as Elephant Village, an area where elephants are traditionally housed and cared for by local mahouts. According to local authorities and the Hathi Gaon committee, Chanchal was approximately 70 years old, an advanced age for an elephant.

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Caretakers described her as an elderly animal that had been under regular supervision. Her death, they clarified, was due to natural, age-related causes and not connected to the photoshoot.

Was the photoshoot responsible?

Officials and handlers have firmly denied any link between the pink paint used during the shoot and Chanchal’s death. They stated that organic gulal powder, similar to that used during Holi celebrations, was applied for a brief period and washed off within minutes.

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Veterinary sources involved locally indicated that no injuries, chemical reactions, or health complications connected to the photoshoot were reported at the time. Despite this, the timing of her passing, coinciding with the video going viral, led to widespread assumptions online.

Following public outrage, the Rajasthan Forest Department launched an inquiry to verify whether all required permissions and animal welfare protocols were followed. Authorities have said legal action will be taken only if violations of wildlife or animal protection norms are discovered.