Jaipur Municipal Corporation - Greater's Website Is Going Viral For Its Quirky & Easy Hinglish Options For Complaint Registration

Most government websites are believed to be quite formal in nature. Also, they usually facilitate viewers with Hindi and English among other official languages. However, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation - Greater stood out with its approach of using Hinglish on its page to ease user experience and let them file a complaint without much of an inconvenience.

Check out the website here: http://samadhan.jaipurmc.org/ComplaintRegistrationByWebsite/AddComplaintRegistrationByWebsite

When a person reaches out to the government body on their website to list down a complaint in their area, they are provided with options in Hinglish, which are relatable and easy to comprehend for most locals.

For an instance, if a resident wanted to point out the issue of waste management and garbage collection and register a new complaint on the website, they were given with options that read, "Gaadi nahi rukti hai teji se chali jati hai," "Colony ke bahar dustbin khali karna hai," "Helper kachra nahi uthatha hai," and so on.

On the other hand, if one looked forward to address a concern regarding stray animals in their locality, the website allowed them to choose from options like "Bander bahut ho gaye hai," and "Kutta pagal ho gaya hai pakadwana hai," among others.

An X user posted a screenshot from the website on the social media platform to let netizens know how it was designed considering people's linguistic preferences and closely an informal approach, instead of being online available in Hindi or English. "The developer of Jaipur municipal corporation website is crazy," the user said while posting it online and hailing the developer for this website.

The developer of Jaipur municipal corporation website is crazy pic.twitter.com/HRKg9hJjqr — Bateman (@baldaati) July 10, 2024

X users react to website design

The post was shared on X on July 10. Within hours, it has already attracted more 1.6 lakh views and went viral on the platform.

Netizens couldn't hold themselves back from reacting to the website and its easy tone. They praised the website developer for making it convenient for the public. One of the replies read, "Amazing developer making it simple for others to consume." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "These are quite realistic options."

Initially people couldn't believe that a government website has used Hinglish on its pages and thought it was edited, only to realise later that it wasn't. It is noted that the Jaipur Municipal Corporation - Greater's website actually exists in its quirky version. Several X users actually ended up checking the website to witness its uncommon set of options. One of them who did so, commented, "I logged in to check all the various categories and subcategories. Lol so much fun."