'Jai Modi': Woman Declares She'll Work From Home Till 2027 Following PM Modi’s Appeal In Email To HR; Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

A social media post shared by a woman named Supriya has taken the internet by storm after she uploaded a screenshot of an email she allegedly sent to her company’s HR department, declaring she would continue working from home for an entire year, calling it her contribution to the nation.

The post quickly went viral, triggering laughter, satire, and serious conversations around work-from-home culture, rising fuel costs, and corporate expectations.

“My contribution to the nation”

In the widely circulated screenshot, Supriya informed her HR team that she planned to work remotely until May 10, 2027. She claimed the decision was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal encouraging citizens to support fuel-saving efforts amid global oil price pressures and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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In the email, she wrote, “This is to inform you that I will be working from home till 10th May 2027, as per the request made by our PM Modi to support the work from home initiative for the next one year. This is the least I can do for my country. Thank you.”

Sharing the post online, she added the caption, “I’ve done my part for the nation… your turn now.”

Internet reacts with humor and sarcasm

Within hours, the post attracted thousands of reactions, with users offering witty responses and playful interpretations of how HR departments might respond.

One user joked, “Hopefully it doesn’t turn into permanent home thing.”

Another user commented, “I get the sarcastic tone. We all need to wait for our companies to officially go WFH. I see the pain we all go through in commuting to office in cities. I sincerely hope that this was a madeup screenshot.”

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Imaginary HR replies go viral

Much of the humour online came from users imagining HR’s response to such an email.

One viral reply read, “Dear Supriya, This is to inform you that you can ask your salary from Modi Ji. Thank you, Best regards, Your HR.”

Another warned playfully, “Stay safe, warna ‘work from home’ se direct sirf ‘home’ pe rehna pad jaaye without work.”

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Perhaps the most shared reaction said, “HR Replied: In fact, we’ve decided to take your patriotism even further. Effective immediately, you will be working from home permanently. We have relieved you of all duties, responsibilities, and that pesky salary that was clearly funding all those unnecessary commutes.”

Work-from-home debate returns to spotlight

Beyond the jokes, the viral post reignited discussions about hybrid work models that became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many employees prefer remote work for reduced commuting stress, companies across India and globally have increasingly pushed for office returns, citing collaboration, productivity, and organisational culture.