Jack Dorsey is auctioning off his first tweet, bids reach Rs 1.95 crore - Here's how it works

Twitter may have millions of subscribers spanning the entire world today, but it was a very different scenario when founder Jack Dorsey published the first message on the microblogging platform. Now, that post may be sold for nearly Rs. 2 crore.

On Saturday the Twitter CEO shared the link to an auction for the now historic (albeit oddly spelt) tweet on Cent's Valuables platform. For the unitiated, this is a platform that lets you buy and sell tweets autographed by their creators.

Hours after Dorsey shared the link to his "just setting up my twttr" post, bidding has now gone up to $267000. And if you're thus inclined, you too could bid to own Jack Dorsey's first tweet. It might not have the word Twitter spelt as we now know it, but it is certainly one of a kind.