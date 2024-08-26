'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)

A biker from Kolkata, West Bengal was seen involving himself and his female friend in a dangerous stunt on a busy road. He was riding a Benelli 300 on a road in the city with a pillion rider at the start of the video, soon he accelerated to roar and raise the thrill factor. He was involved in a wheelie bike stunt while riding on a flyover or a bridge, putting the lives of both riders at risk.

Bike stunt on roads of Kolkata

The video from the roads of Kolkata opened showing the biker identified as Sayan Acharjee riding his bike without a helmet and suddenly speeding up his wheels to stage a stunt. It showed Sayan raising his vehicle above the ground and balancing it on the rear wheel. However, as he pulled up the speed by accelerating the bike, the girl seated behind lost her grip and nearly fell on the road. She was nearly tossed into the air as she then slipped downwards due to the sudden action of the rider.

Watch video

The girl was left screaming as she lost her balance during the stunt and was nearly slipping off the bike. She tried to tightly hold the man across his waist, trying to save herself from falling off. With her loud scream, the biker stopped his bike midway to ensure she was doing fine. As the incident unfolded, other commuters on the route took note of it.

Netizens react to viral video

The video has gone viral and received more than 50 million views on Instagram. As the video of the bike stunt was uploaded on Instagram by the bike enthusiast, netizens schooled Sayan for his reckless driving. They slammed the act to be not cool but concerning. "It's not cool, please drive safe. What if there was a truck or bus behind?... Please drive with responsibility," netizens commented drawing their attention and asking them to ride safely the next time. However, a few internet users also expressed their thrill and excitement towards the stunt performed by the man.