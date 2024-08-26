 'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)

The video from the roads of Kolkata opened showing the biker identified as Sayan Acharjee riding his bike without a helmet and suddenly speeding up his wheels to stage a stunt. It showed Sayan raising his vehicle above the ground and balancing it on the rear wheel.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

A biker from Kolkata, West Bengal was seen involving himself and his female friend in a dangerous stunt on a busy road. He was riding a Benelli 300 on a road in the city with a pillion rider at the start of the video, soon he accelerated to roar and raise the thrill factor. He was involved in a wheelie bike stunt while riding on a flyover or a bridge, putting the lives of both riders at risk.

Bike stunt on roads of Kolkata

The video from the roads of Kolkata opened showing the biker identified as Sayan Acharjee riding his bike without a helmet and suddenly speeding up his wheels to stage a stunt. It showed Sayan raising his vehicle above the ground and balancing it on the rear wheel. However, as he pulled up the speed by accelerating the bike, the girl seated behind lost her grip and nearly fell on the road. She was nearly tossed into the air as she then slipped downwards due to the sudden action of the rider.

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate
'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)
'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)

The girl was left screaming as she lost her balance during the stunt and was nearly slipping off the bike. She tried to tightly hold the man across his waist, trying to save herself from falling off. With her loud scream, the biker stopped his bike midway to ensure she was doing fine. As the incident unfolded, other commuters on the route took note of it.

Netizens react to viral video

The video has gone viral and received more than 50 million views on Instagram. As the video of the bike stunt was uploaded on Instagram by the bike enthusiast, netizens schooled Sayan for his reckless driving. They slammed the act to be not cool but concerning. "It's not cool, please drive safe. What if there was a truck or bus behind?... Please drive with responsibility," netizens commented drawing their attention and asking them to ride safely the next time. However, a few internet users also expressed their thrill and excitement towards the stunt performed by the man.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

'Paris Is Chaprified': 'Pakistani' TikToker Goes Viral For His Cringe Dance Video From Eiffel Tower

'Paris Is Chaprified': 'Pakistani' TikToker Goes Viral For His Cringe Dance Video From Eiffel Tower

Telangana: Woman Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train, Chilling Video Shows Her...

Telangana: Woman Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train, Chilling Video Shows Her...

Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers...

Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers...

UP: Ticketless Passengers Expose Woman Posing As TTE On Patalkot Express Train, RPF Take Action...

UP: Ticketless Passengers Expose Woman Posing As TTE On Patalkot Express Train, RPF Take Action...