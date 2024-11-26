'Itni Salary Hume Dena HR...': Corporate Twist To School Assembly Prayer 'Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Data' Goes Viral (VIDEO)

Corporate Version To 'Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Data' Goes Viral | Instagram: Stuti Mishra

Remember the days of school when every day would start with a morning assembly consisting of prayers, thought for the day, and more? While this might have made you feel nostalgic for a second, what is yet to come will get you rolling out on the floor laughing. But why? It's all about a hilarious twist an influencer has provided to one of the common prayer songs at school.

In a viral video, Stuti Mishra added an engaging and funny punch to the prayer song "Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Data", which is recited during school and college assembly sessions even today, every morning.

Take a look at the video below

Mishra tweaked the lyrics of the song while keeping the classic tune of it the same. The curated beat was dedicated to office-goers, especially those in the corporate sector.

She shared the reel on Instagram by suggesting this tweaked song to be rendered "if corporates had a morning assembly".

Well, imagining that nostalgic same tune being given a corporate spin is in itself exciting, checking it out is definitely more fun. So, we'll share the lyrics of this version of the song here to keep you entertained.

Lyrics of the "corporate version" of the school prayer song:

Itni salary hume dena HR

Bank ka balance kamzoor ho na

Hum chale mehengi cheeze kharidne

EMI ki zaroorat ho na

The video has showed Mishra playing a corporate employee and announcing the thought for the day: "Do not work extra hours, paise toh utne hi milne hai".

As the video took one of the familiar prayer lyrics and reimagined it to reflect the struggles and desires of corporate workers, it became an instant hit on the internet. Being uploaded on November 17, the video has already gone viral with more than five lakh views.