'Itni Himmat Kaha Se Aarahi Hai?': Gen Z’s Brutally Honest Work Emails Go Viral; Leave Millennials Stunned

Gen Z’s unapologetic communication style at the workplace is once again making headlines. A viral social media video showing a Millennial manager reading out blunt emails allegedly sent by her Gen Z team members has sparked widespread debate online.

From requesting leave because the “vibes are off” to declaring, “Not sick, not travelling, just tired,” the emails were anything but traditional. The now-viral clip, shared on Reddit by user Aparna Upadhyay, has already crossed over 167,000 views within a day, with netizens divided between amusement and disbelief.

“Reading Gen Z Emails”

The video features the manager reading emails that many older professionals might consider shocking. One message reportedly read, “Hi Gurl, I haven’t received my salary yet. What are you doing? Touching some grass?” Another employee bluntly stated they wouldn’t work, while someone else casually admitted taking leave simply because they felt mentally exhausted.

The post was captioned, “Hum kab honge honest? (When will we be this honest?)”, capturing the core sentiment that resonated with many viewers.

Users flooded the comment section with similar experiences. One shared how they told their boss their “brain isn’t working today.” Another recalled leaving work after being marked half-day for arriving three minutes late, choosing instead to convert it into a full day off. Several others mentioned openly asking for mental health days without elaborate excuses.

Gen Z and workplace transparency

This viral moment reflects a broader shift in workplace culture. Gen Z professionals, often defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, are known for prioritising work-life balance, mental health, and direct communication. Unlike previous generations who relied on formal email etiquette and diplomatic phrasing, many younger employees prefer straightforward and concise messaging.

Comments

Blunt or bold?

While some viewers praised the honesty, saying at least Gen Z isn’t “buttering up” managers with long, insincere paragraphs, others questioned whether such informal communication crosses professional boundaries.

Still, the viral email streak highlights a generational shift that workplaces can’t ignore. Whether seen as unhinged or refreshingly honest, Gen Z’s approach is undeniably reshaping office culture, one blunt email at a time.