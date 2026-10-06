'Itna Bada Hotel Hai...': Woman Allegedly Denied Washroom At Delhi’s Shangri-La, Viral Video Sparks Debate |

A video showing a woman allegedly being denied access to a washroom at a five-star hotel in Delhi has triggered a heated discussion on social media, with users divided over whether hotels should permit non-guests to use their facilities.

The incident reportedly took place at the Shangri-La hotel, where the woman can be heard questioning the staff while pointing towards the reception area.

“Bhai ye itna bada hotel hai or ye females ko washroom nahi jaane de rahe hai,” she says in the video, claiming that women were being refused access despite an urgent need to use the washroom.

The clip was shared on X by user @PinkiePragya, who questioned whether simply being a non-guest should prevent someone from accessing a toilet, particularly in an emergency.

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Indian Sarais Act, 1867 Mentioned In Viral Post

The discussion took another turn after the post cited the Indian Sarais Act, 1867, questioning whether the law provides travellers with access to toilet facilities at hotels and sarais.

The reference to the decades-old legislation quickly became a talking point online, with users debating whether its provisions apply to modern five-star hotels and whether they override a property's own access policies.

However, the applicability of provisions under an old law to a particular modern hotel situation can depend on the circumstances and the legal status of the establishment. The viral claims, therefore, should not automatically be interpreted as confirmation that every hotel is legally required to allow unrestricted public access to its washrooms.

'Hotels Are Private Spaces', Users Argue

The incident divided social media users, with some arguing that hotels should show basic consideration when someone has an urgent need to use a washroom.

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“It’s commonsense of duty staffs but one should understand it where one need to access toilet. Even public toilet also change something in the same way 5 Star hotel should fix charges so no one made videos again," one user wrote.

Others, however, believed hotels should be allowed to restrict access because their facilities are primarily meant for guests and customers.

“Use PUBLIC TOILETS. I have seen a bus passenger from a near by stop entered the resto I was dining in and dirtied the washroom inspite of staff urging her they have water issue so avoid using. Some people have no basic sense. I feel this should be allowed only for customers," another user said.

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A third user questioned why the woman approached the reception instead of simply locating a washroom inside the property.

“So, your friend went all the way from main road into a 5 star hotel, went to the reception and inquired ‘Can I use your bathroom please, I have to urgently use it’? There are many people there. You can just walk into a loo and no one will notice. You dug up an 1867 law for this?,” the user commented.

Debate Over 'Female Card' And Public Access

Several others said the issue should not be framed specifically around women, arguing that unrestricted access could create security and operational concerns for hotels.

“Don’t use the ‘female card’ here. If everyone is allowed to freely use the hotel toilets, then they essentially become public toilets. Hotels are private spaces, not public facilities,” another user wrote.

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One more commenter similarly defended the hotel's right to regulate access, saying, “It’s a private property. Many unknown random people may be coming everyday to use the toilet. They have every right to stop you. It is not a dharamshala.”

“You should check for Sulabh Sauchalaya on the road before checking into a five star. You can check a nearby govt building," the user added.

Meanwhile, another social media user said they had never been questioned about being a guest while entering hotels to use washrooms.

“I’ve never been stopped at the gate to ask if I am a guest or visitor. And that too since days when I didn’t had enough money to dress up or ‘look’ like a guest. Simply walk in, ask anyone where is the washroom and go. I hope you didn’t go reception asking ‘can I use washroom’,” the user said.