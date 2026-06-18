Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Daughter Ginevra Steals Hearts At G7 Summit With Her Shy Reaction To Cameras - WATCH

While global leaders gathered to discuss major international issues at the G7 Summit, an unexpected attendee captured the internet’s attention. Ginevra Giambruno, the 10-year-old daughter of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, became a social media talking point after her adorable attempts to avoid the cameras were caught on video.

The summit, held in Évian-les-Bains, France, from June 15 to June 17, brought together leaders from the world's leading industrialized democracies. Yet amid the diplomatic meetings and official ceremonies, viewers found themselves charmed by the young girl's candid behavior.

Viral footage shows Ginevra avoiding the limelight

Videos circulating online show Ginevra accompanying her mother during an official welcome ceremony. As photographers crowded around the arriving delegations, the young girl appeared noticeably shy about the attention.

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She stayed close to Meloni throughout the event, often holding her mother's hand as cameras flashed around them. In several clips, Ginevra avoided eye contact with photographers and appeared eager to remain out of view.

During some formal greetings, she was seen standing partially behind the Italian Prime Minister, seemingly seeking refuge from the intense media scrutiny surrounding the gathering of world leaders.

Social media users relate to her natural response

The footage quickly spread across social platforms, where many users praised the authenticity of Ginevra's reaction. Commenters described her behavior as relatable, pointing out that most children would likely feel overwhelmed when surrounded by dozens of journalists and television crews.

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Others noted that despite being the child of one of Europe's most prominent political figures, she responded much like any other 10-year-old confronted with an unexpected spotlight.

One user wrote that her reaction was "completely normal and adorable," while another remarked that she looked as though she simply wanted to stay close to her mother during a busy public event.

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A rare public appearance

Although Meloni is one of Europe's most recognizable political leaders, she generally keeps her family life private. Public appearances involving her daughter remain relatively uncommon, making Ginevra's presence at the summit particularly noteworthy.

Throughout the event, the young girl appeared focused on staying by her mother's side rather than engaging with the media attention her appearance generated.