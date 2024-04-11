'It Was Like This In Entire 4-Hour Flight': Passenger Shares PDA Pics Of Couple Making Out Mid-Air

Pics shared by a flyer of a couple indulging in a PDA in a flight mid-air | X/@babyibeenajoint

If one were to write the most awkward places to witness PDA (Public display of affection), a flying plane would definitely make to the list. However, compiling an imaginery list is different and enduring a "ferocious" public display of affection is another matter.

A flyer shared pictures on social media platform (X) of a couple enjoying their moment under the glares of fellow passengers and in the plane. The pictures show the couple enjoying an intimate moment while flying, only to make others uncomfortable.

The flyer who shared the pictures also wrote that the PDA went on for four hours. All these hours, the co-flyers of the couple - who look to be madly, badly and deeply in love - had to endure scenes like the one in pictures.

Can't believe my view on the plane

It was like this the whole 4 hour flight. 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/ruz39rLzDm — FLEA 🇭🇹 (@babyibeenajoint) April 5, 2024

While the post did garner a number of reactions, social media users on X were quick to respond and comment on the pictures.

The eagle-eye of netizens, that doesn't spare or miss any details, commented on how the girl sitting behind the couple was least interested and was instead focused on catching on some sleep.

"This post for the lady in the backseat make sure you get one of these," wrote the person who tweeted.

This post for the lady in the backseat make sure you get one of these 🤣 https://t.co/LLbIHoekvy — FLEA 🇭🇹 (@babyibeenajoint) April 6, 2024

"How did the flight attendant not say anything ???" a valid question raised by a user.

Those uninterested in the pose be like: "I am this girl."

"Homegirl couldn't be bothered Be like homegirl and sleep," commented a user.

A user said that he is more uncomfortable about the fact that the couple were "barefoot!"

Some even blamed AI for it. Seems it is hard to keep AI away from any conversation these days. "Why does it look like AI," commented a user.

On a serious note, such actions are punishable by most airlines for causing inconvenience to the fellow passengers. Looking at the pictures, airlines may next time issue a warning: "Please do not try this in the plane."