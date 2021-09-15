IT dept 'surveys' Sonu Sood's Mumbai office; fans allege political vendetta

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's Mumbai office is reportedly being 'surveyed' by the Income Tax department.

Six places linked to Sood are being 'surveyed' by the I-T department, reported NDTV. If reports are to be believed, the agency is conducting property survey after allegations of discrepancy in account book.

This comes days after the 'Dabangg' actor was roped in as the brand ambassador of Delhi government's 'Desh Ke Mentors'.

Sood has been playing good Samaritan since COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year and has been lending a helping hand to people in distress.

The 47-year-old actor has played a pivotal role in rendering aid amid the pandemic, being catapulted into the national spotlight and winning hearts.

Sood has been actively helping the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. After helping thousands of migrant workers reach home, and arranging different reliefs for critically ill COVID-19 patients and their families, the actor is now working towards providing jobs and promoting small businesses.

Hence, the public is enraged at the IT department for raiding the actor's place. Many questioned the department's motive.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 05:32 PM IST