Israel Introduces 'Bomb Shelter Dating' App Amid War With Iran; Netizens Joke, 'Meet Your Bombshell Before Getting Hit By One'

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, an unusual concept involving a “bomb shelter dating app” has gone viral online, drawing both curiosity and criticism from internet users.

The idea, highlighted in a social media post by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, suggests that singles taking refuge during missile alerts could connect with others in the same shelter through a QR-code-based system.

How the ‘Bomb Shelter Dating’ concept works

The concept is linked to a speed-dating platform called Hooked, which was originally designed to help people meet quickly in social environments.

Under the proposed system, QR codes are placed at the entrances of bomb shelters. When individuals enter during an air-raid siren, they can scan the code to access a list of other single users currently inside the same shelter.

The idea is meant to transform the tense waiting period during missile warnings into an opportunity for people to start conversations and potentially form connections.

Missile alerts and sudden runs to bomb shelters have become a frequent reality for many residents as the conflict in West Asia intensifies.

Digital tools emerging during air-raid alerts

The viral post also mentioned other digital tools that residents have begun using to navigate life during repeated air-raid sirens.

One such tool is a “bomb shelter tracker,” which records how often a user has to run to safety when alarms sound. The platform can even estimate sleep lost due to late-night sirens, offering a glimpse into how the conflict is disrupting daily routines.

Another tool gaining attention is a “shower risk predictor.” The application analyses recent siren patterns and predicts the chances of another alert, helping people decide when it may be safer to take a shower without being interrupted by emergency warnings.

US Ambassador reacts to viral idea

The unusual dating concept even caught the attention of Mike Huckabee, the United States ambassador to Israel. Sharing the post online, he joked that couples who meet this way might one day tell their children they first connected “in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles.”

Internet reacts with mixed feelings

Despite the attempt to add humour or normalcy during a tense period, many social media users reacted critically. Several people argued that turning life-and-death shelter situations into a dating opportunity felt inappropriate, while others simply mocked the concept as bizarre. One user commented, "This is gross. People are dying. People are mourning. Don’t do this."

Memes and sarcastic comments quickly flooded social platforms, showing how the internet often responds with humour even during serious geopolitical crises. One user commented, "Meet your bombshell before getting hit by a bombshell!" Another user commented, "Never beating the “never let a crisis go to waste” allegations."