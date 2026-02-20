 'Isko Narak Me Bhi Jagah Nahi Milegi': Woman Pulls Elderly Mother's Hair & Harasses Her; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
A viral video allegedly from Ambala, Haryana, shows a woman reportedly assaulting her elderly mother at home, sparking widespread outrage on social media. Authorities are expected to investigate, though official confirmation is awaited. The incident has reignited concerns about elder abuse in India, with many demanding strict legal action and stronger protections for senior citizens

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

A shocking video, reportedly from Ambala in Haryana, has sparked outrage online after showing an elderly woman allegedly being assaulted inside her own home. The disturbing clip has triggered serious concerns about elder abuse and the safety of senior citizens within families.

Viral video sparks outrage in Ambala

The footage circulating on social media appears to show a woman physically attacking her aged mother. In the clip, the daughter can allegedly be seen pulling the elderly woman’s hair and manhandling her, while the senior citizen looks visibly distressed and unable to defend herself.

The visuals have left viewers deeply disturbed, with many users demanding swift and strict action against those responsible. The video has rapidly spread across platforms, intensifying public anger.

Authorities aware, probe expected

While an official statement regarding arrests or charges is still awaited, an investigation is expected to determine the authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Police are likely to verify the location, identities involved, and whether the incident constitutes a criminal offense under existing laws.

Elder abuse in India

The incident has once again brought attention to the issue of elder abuse in India. Abuse of senior citizens can include physical violence, emotional harassment, neglect, and financial exploitation, often occurring within domestic settings.

Under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, abandoning or neglecting elderly parents is punishable. Physical assault can also attract charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Experts stress that such incidents often go unreported due to fear, dependency, or social stigma.

Calls for awareness and stronger support systems

Social media users have widely condemned the alleged act, urging authorities to ensure justice and reinforce protections for vulnerable senior citizens. Activists and legal experts continue to emphasise the importance of awareness, timely reporting, and accessible support mechanisms for elderly individuals facing abuse.

As the investigation unfolds, the case serves as a reminder of the urgent need to safeguard the dignity, safety, and rights of senior citizens within their own homes.

Note: FPJ cannot verify the authencity of this viral video

