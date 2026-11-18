'Iske Bag Me Gaanja Daalo': Seoni ASP Caught On CCTV Allegedly Threatening To Frame Young Unmarried Couple In Hotel Raid |

A controversial video from Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh has triggered questions about police conduct after an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) was allegedly caught threatening to implicate a couple in a false narcotics case. The footage, reportedly recorded inside a hotel, has surfaced on social media and sparked widespread attention.

The incident allegedly took place on November 13 at a hotel on Babariya Road, falling under the Dundasivani police station limits. Hotel owner Sanjay Sanodia has confirmed that the CCTV footage circulating online is from his establishment.

'Put Marijuana In His Bag And Send Him To Jail'

According to the allegations, an adult man and woman were staying at the hotel when a police team, accompanied by Additional SP Deepak Mishra, arrived following information about their presence.

The couple was reportedly asked to contact their respective families. However, when they refused to comply, the ASP allegedly instructed the police personnel to plant marijuana in the man's bag and register a case against him.

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In the purported video, the officer can allegedly be heard saying, "Let's put marijuana in the boy's bag and make a case against him so that he can be sent to jail." He reportedly added, "We'll know when they go to jail."

The CCTV system at the hotel had also recorded audio, capturing the alleged exchange between the police personnel and the couple.

Hotel Owner Alleges Monthly Extortion By Police Officials

Apart from the allegations against the ASP, hotel operator Sanjay Sanodia has made serious claims of monthly extortion involving other police officials in Seoni.

Sanodia has accused Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari, SDOP Chanchalesh Markam and Traffic Inspector Vijay Tiwari of allegedly demanding Rs 25,000 every month to allow him to operate the hotel.

He further claimed that he had paid Rs 10,000 to each of the officials.

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Investigation Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Following the controversy, Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishna Lal Chandani reportedly directed that Kotwali TI Satish Tiwari be placed on the line and ordered an investigation into the allegations.

The CCTV footage has raised concerns about the alleged misuse of police authority and the conduct of officials involved in the incident.

However, the allegations against the officers are yet to be conclusively established, and an official investigation is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.