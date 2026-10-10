'Isi Bahane Delhi Police Ka Cardio...': CJP Protester Escapes Cop's Grip Near Jantar Mantar, Video Of Dramatic Chase Goes Viral - WATCH | X

A video showing a brief chase between Delhi Police personnel and protesters amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has gone viral on social media, with netizens responding with humour to the unusual turn of events.

The clip, shared by The Lallantop on X, captures a tense moment between police personnel and protesters as security arrangements remain heightened in the national capital.

Viral Video Shows Protester Escaping Police Grip

In the video, a police officer can be seen holding a protester by his collar and escorting him towards a police van. As the officer attempts to take the man away, another protester approaches and appears to try to record the incident on his phone.

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The situation takes an unexpected turn when the police attempt to grab the second protester as well. However, he manages to escape their grip and run away. Meanwhile, the protester who was initially being escorted towards the police van also breaks free and flees.

The footage then shows police personnel chasing the protesters as they attempt to get away, turning the confrontation into a brief chase that has caught the attention of social media users.

'Delhi Police Ka Cardio Hojayega': Netizens React

While the video captures a confrontation during the protest, several social media users have focused on the chase, sharing humorous reactions to the incident.

One user commented, "Isi bahane Delhi police ka cardio hojayega," suggesting that the chase would give police personnel some exercise.

Another user wrote, "Aisi emergency hoti hai," adding to the sarcastic reactions surrounding the clip.

The video has sparked light-hearted commentary online, with users turning the unexpected chase into a talking point amid the ongoing political developments surrounding the CJP protest.