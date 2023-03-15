Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

Luxurious closet | Instagram/Gifts Tell All

Isha Ambani's twins, Aadiya and Krishna, have received an opulent, customised closet from their maternal grandparents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Last year on November 19, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed a baby girl, named Aadiya, and a baby boy.

As expected, billionaire grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani are showering their grandkids with all the love and, of course, luxuries. In the most recent news, the couple has gifted an expensive and luxurious customised closet to the twins, Krishna and Aadiya.

The clip of the custom closets for the babies was shared on Instagram by ‘Gifts Tell All’. The account shared a brief clip that shows the lavish closet is filled with pastel-colored fake flowers and cuddly teddy bears.

Reportedly, the cupboard is a fancy 5 feet tall yellow closet that features a beautiful wallpaper consisting of hot-air balloons, and clouds with an airplane, among other things. The custom closet also has the words 'Adventures of Aadiya and Krishna' written on top of the closet door.