 Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIsha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

The clip of the custom closets for the babies was shared on Instagram by ‘Gifts Tell All’.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Luxurious closet | Instagram/Gifts Tell All

Isha Ambani's twins, Aadiya and Krishna, have received an opulent, customised closet from their maternal grandparents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Last year on November 19, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed a baby girl, named Aadiya, and a baby boy.

As expected, billionaire grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani are showering their grandkids with all the love and, of course, luxuries. In the most recent news, the couple has gifted an expensive and luxurious customised closet to the twins, Krishna and Aadiya.

The clip of the custom closets for the babies was shared on Instagram by ‘Gifts Tell All’. The account shared a brief clip that shows the lavish closet is filled with pastel-colored fake flowers and cuddly teddy bears.

Reportedly, the cupboard is a fancy 5 feet tall yellow closet that features a beautiful wallpaper consisting of hot-air balloons, and clouds with an airplane, among other things. The custom closet also has the words 'Adventures of Aadiya and Krishna' written on top of the closet door.

Read Also
Photo: Isha Ambani turns bridesmaid for Kiara Advani in UNSEEN pic from sangeet night with Sidharth...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

Not a crime, showing 'middle finger' is considered God-given right in THIS country

Not a crime, showing 'middle finger' is considered God-given right in THIS country

Tripura: 'Pet' dog tied to jeep & dragged to death; CM Saha ensures arrest of accused, vehicle...

Tripura: 'Pet' dog tied to jeep & dragged to death; CM Saha ensures arrest of accused, vehicle...

Meet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city

Meet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city

WATCH: Quick Style grooves on 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' in Mumbai local train; video goes viral

WATCH: Quick Style grooves on 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' in Mumbai local train; video goes viral