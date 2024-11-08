 'Is This Real?': Mouth-Watering Sushi Served On Plate Suddenly Starts To Crawl, Viral Video Hits 107 Million Views
The viral video showed a delicious Sushi stuffed, sliced, an served on a plate. The moment one thought of pulling out one's chopsticks to enjoy the Japanese cuisine, something unexpected took place. The dish started crawling and appeared as if a chameleon was dressed as Sushi and disguisedly presented to a foodie. But the video wasn't cruel.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Oh, No! Sushi Starts To Crawl In Scary Video | Instagram/TxRek

Imagine taking a bite of a well-marinated delicious leg piece, only to suddenly see the dish escaping your hands and running away? Ouch! Something similar took place in a food reel that has taken the internet by storm and crossed 100 million views on Instagram. It opens to capture a mouthwatering Sushi served on a table with sesame and leafy toppings, but soon taking a dramatic turn. The meal comes alive and starts to crawl. In case you are wondering how, we'll reveal it to you in a short while.

It's an AI-generated video

While some of you might have already guessed it to be an AI-generated footage, the Instagram page which posted the content also clarifies the point. Yes, the Sushi slices crawling together and stunning viewers was not a real case but an output of artificial intelligence.

An Instagram user named TxRek, who bio reads “Yes AI is involved”, uploaded the Sushi reel online. The post was captioned as "A little too raw for me #sushi".

Video is viral with 107 million views now

Being shared only a few days ago, on November 3, the stunning visuals went viral in no time, leaving netizens baffled. So far, the video has gathered 107 million views.

1.7 million uses hit the like button and thousands of people rushed to the comments section, wondering about the Sushi crawling. “Is this real?”, one user asked. “AI is getting too scary,” said another.

