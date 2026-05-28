Is 'Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj' Fame Dhinchak Pooja Married? Bridal Visuals Spark Suspicions Online - WATCH

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is once again making headlines, this time not for a new song, but for her viral wedding pictures. The singer and social media personality recently shared glimpses of herself dressed as a bride alongside a man dressed as a groom, leaving fans wondering whether she has secretly tied the knot or is teasing a new music project.

Dhinchak pooja’s bridal look goes viral

Dhinchak Pooja posted a series of photos and short clips on social media where she appeared in a traditional red bridal lehenga paired with heavy jewellery and full wedding makeup. In the videos, a groom could also be seen standing beside her, adding to the mystery surrounding the post.

Adding fuel to the speculation, she captioned the upload, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more.” The statement immediately triggered curiosity among her followers, with many believing that the YouTuber may have had a private wedding ceremony away from the spotlight.

However, several users were not fully convinced and suspected the visuals could be linked to an upcoming music video or promotional campaign.

Fans react with memes and funny comments

As expected, social media quickly exploded with reactions. While some followers congratulated Dhinchak Pooja and wished her happiness, others turned the moment into meme material.

One user joked, “Which new song is coming now? Please share the wedding song with us.”

Another commented, “Ab ganayega SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ.”

A third wrote, “Now share the Dhinchak wedding song too.”

The comments section soon filled with playful references to her old viral tracks, proving that the internet still closely associates her with her quirky musical style.

From viral songs to reality shows

Dhinchak Pooja became an overnight internet sensation in 2017 after releasing her song “Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj.” The track gained massive attention online because of its unconventional lyrics and unique singing style. Soon after, songs like “Dilon Ka Shooter” also went viral across YouTube and social media platforms.

Her popularity later helped her enter the world of reality television. She appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, where she gained even more public attention and became a widely discussed personality on Indian television.

More recently, she was seen on the cooking-entertainment reality show “Laughter Chefs,” keeping her presence alive in the entertainment industry.

At the moment, Dhinchak Pooja has not officially confirmed whether the wedding pictures are genuine or simply part of a creative project. Since social media influencers and artists often use dramatic reveals for music promotions, many fans believe there could still be a surprise twist.