'Is It Funny To You?': Twitch Streamer Lacy Furious After Fans Run Up $12,000 Restaurant Bill By Spotting QR Code During Japan Livestream - VIDEO | X

American Twitch streamer Lacy was left furious during his Japan livestream after viewers allegedly exploited a restaurant’s QR code ordering system to place food orders worth thousands of dollars without his knowledge. The streamer claimed he was eventually forced to pay approximately $12,000 for orders placed by online viewers as a prank.

The incident unfolded while Lacy, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, was broadcasting his dining experience in Japan. A QR code displayed on his table was reportedly visible during the livestream, allowing viewers to access the restaurant’s digital ordering system and place orders remotely.

What began as an ordinary meal soon turned into an expensive ordeal, leaving the streamer shocked by the scale of the orders and angry at those responsible.

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Lacy Discovers Unexpected Food Orders During Japan Livestream

Lacy was midway through his meal when a restaurant staff member approached him to enquire about additional orders. Confused by the question, the streamer reportedly insisted that he had not ordered any more food or drinks.

The situation became clearer when the waiter showed him the bill. Lacy then suspected that viewers watching his livestream had spotted the QR code on his table and used it to place orders through the restaurant’s online system.

“They might have seen the QR. No more orders,” he said, realising what might have happened.

The livestream subsequently went black for a while following the interaction, as the situation unfolded away from the camera.

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Streamer Claims Viewers Ordered Food Worth Over 1.5 Million Yen

Recounting the incident later, Lacy said the restaurant presented him with multiple receipts, each reflecting a substantial amount. According to his account, the initial receipt showed a maximum charge of 500,000 yen, equivalent to roughly $3,000 at the conversion he cited.

However, the situation did not end with the first bill. The streamer claimed that staff returned with two additional receipts, bringing the total to approximately 1.5 million yen or more.

“I just had to pay over $12,000 because you guys thought it'd be funny,” Lacy said, addressing viewers he believed were responsible.

Explaining how the charges accumulated, he added, “So it was like $3,000, US dollars, whatever it is. Then he comes over with two more, so it was over, it was like 1.5 million yen.”

He further alleged that the total amount of food ordered by viewers reached around 1.6 million yen, leaving him with a bill of nearly $12,000.

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Lacy Says He Apologised To Restaurant And Offered To Pay

Beyond the financial loss, the streamer expressed concern about the restaurant staff, who had to prepare a large quantity of food that had not been requested by an actual customer at the table.

“So that poor restaurant just had to cook 1.5 million yen worth of food. And I just had to pay like almost a $12,000 bill because you guys thought it would be funny to order a bunch of food,” he said.

He claimed that he apologised to the restaurant and agreed to cover the entire bill rather than leave the establishment dealing with the consequences of the prank.

“I literally told him in the restaurant, I said, I'll pay for it, sorry about that. You can hand out the food to all the families here,” he recalled.

Despite the gesture, the streamer was visibly upset about the experience. “I'm really upset right now,” he said while expressing his frustration over the incident.