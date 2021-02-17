IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab's new name 'Punjab Kings' and logo lead to a Twitter meme fest

Kickstarting the IPL season, Kings XI Punjab today announced the unveiling of a new brand identity i.e., Punjab Kings and a new logo.

'Kings XI Punjab' has now become 'Punjab Kings'. The team has also changed their logo. This move comes ahead of the IPL auctions that will be held in Chennai on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

One of the eight inaugural franchises of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) is owned by a consortium of prominent industry figures Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta and Karan Paul. Speaking on the new brand identity Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings said, "Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our oneness as we stand in the unit like a family. The new logo honours the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from the rest of the teams."

Earlier today, the official Twitter account of the IPL team put out a tweet asking, "How many RTs for a new logo?"