Iowa Police Chase Ends In Dramatic Crash As SUV Slams Into FedEx Truck; Driver Hospitalised - WATCH | X

A high-speed police pursuit in Council Bluffs, Iowa, came to a dramatic end after a speeding Chevrolet Suburban crashed into a FedEx semi-truck shortly after midnight on October 28, 2026. The terrifying collision was captured on traffic surveillance cameras operated by the Iowa Department of Transportation, showing the SUV racing through an intersection with police vehicles following closely behind.

The crash occurred at around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway. The impact was so severe that smoke and debris could be seen rising into the air as police officers rushed towards the wreckage with their emergency lights flashing.

SUV Carrying Stolen Number Plates Flees From Police

According to the available incident details, the Chevrolet Suburban was displaying allegedly stolen licence plates registered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Police officers were pursuing the vehicle when the driver lost control of the situation and crashed into the cab of an approaching FedEx semi-truck.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The collision brought the chase to an abrupt halt, leaving the SUV badly damaged. Traffic camera footage captured the moments leading up to the crash, including the vehicle speeding through the intersection with police cruisers in pursuit.

SUV Driver Hospitalised, FedEx Truck Driver Escapes Injury

The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening and was taken to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the FedEx truck driver declined medical assistance following the collision. No further details about the truck driver's condition or the extent of the damage to the commercial vehicle were immediately available.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage has drawn attention to the risks associated with high-speed police pursuits, particularly when vehicles speed through intersections and encounter large commercial trucks.

The significant difference in size and weight between an SUV and a fully loaded semi-truck can make such collisions particularly dangerous.