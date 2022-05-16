Internet says 'thanks but no thanks' to Amul for its new isabgol-flavour icecream

Everyone enjoys ice cream, and many companies are introducing new flavors and varieties. Amul, which has always been known for its quality dairy products, recently introduced a new ice cream flavour. Amul's new flavour is Isabgol with Kaju and Anjir.
The Isabgol flavour was deemed unusual for an ice cream launch by internet users. It was amusing to them because isabgol is commonly used to relieve constipation and aid digestion.
It is difficult to survive in this competitive industry because everyone launches something unique and different, but the success of any product is dependent on the reaction of the people.
Netizens did not find the product's flavor appealing, which is the first thing people look for when they want to eat ice cream. They've mocked the new flavour, and their hilarious tweets are worth reading.
One user even commented, "Thanks BUT NO THANKS! Why on earth would I have Isabgol in my icecream? @Amul_Coop"
Some hilarious tweets for our readers:
Thanks BUT NO THANKS! Why on earth would I have Isabgol in my icecream? @Amul_Coop please don’t be so desperate in launching mindless flavours 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/1c3Xh82WGw— Dr. Falguni Vasavada (@falgunivasavada) May 15, 2022
Never thought constipation can be relieved from Ice Cream.— Akhilee | Comedian (@Akhilee) May 14, 2022
Amul introducing innovative Isabgol Ice Cream.#KyaKarDiya 🥴 pic.twitter.com/876GFsZX1M
Amul launching Isabgol icecream— Ratobus (@Ratobus) May 15, 2022
Nobody :
Literally nobody:
Constipated folks: Wow ! Can't wait for it to come out
Parents' anniversary combo offer:— Utkarsh Gupta (@guptautkarsh5) May 15, 2022
SaReGaMa Caravaan + #Isabgol ice cream#amul https://t.co/Yn077wUOqc
Isabgol is a laxative Dushta. The way I've encountered it it's mostly fibres and rather tasteless. I don't know what amul is thinking though.— Anuj Bhatt (@anujbhatt30) May 16, 2022
Amul Has Introduced A New Ice Cream Flavour Named 'Isabcool' With Isabgol As An IngredientI— GAURRAV HANDA (@gaurravhanda8) May 16, 2022
OPPORTUNITY IN CONSTI"PITY"
KABZ MEIN BHI AVSAR