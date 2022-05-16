Internet says 'thanks but no thanks' to Amul for its new isabgol-flavour icecream

Everyone enjoys ice cream, and many companies are introducing new flavors and varieties. Amul, which has always been known for its quality dairy products, recently introduced a new ice cream flavour. Amul's new flavour is Isabgol with Kaju and Anjir.

The Isabgol flavour was deemed unusual for an ice cream launch by internet users. It was amusing to them because isabgol is commonly used to relieve constipation and aid digestion.

It is difficult to survive in this competitive industry because everyone launches something unique and different, but the success of any product is dependent on the reaction of the people.

Netizens did not find the product's flavor appealing, which is the first thing people look for when they want to eat ice cream. They've mocked the new flavour, and their hilarious tweets are worth reading.

Some hilarious tweets for our readers:

Thanks BUT NO THANKS! Why on earth would I have Isabgol in my icecream? @Amul_Coop please don’t be so desperate in launching mindless flavours 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/1c3Xh82WGw — Dr. Falguni Vasavada (@falgunivasavada) May 15, 2022

Never thought constipation can be relieved from Ice Cream.



Amul introducing innovative Isabgol Ice Cream.#KyaKarDiya 🥴 pic.twitter.com/876GFsZX1M — Akhilee | Comedian (@Akhilee) May 14, 2022

Amul launching Isabgol icecream

Nobody :

Literally nobody:

Constipated folks: Wow ! Can't wait for it to come out — Ratobus (@Ratobus) May 15, 2022

Isabgol is a laxative Dushta. The way I've encountered it it's mostly fibres and rather tasteless. I don't know what amul is thinking though. — Anuj Bhatt (@anujbhatt30) May 16, 2022

Amul Has Introduced A New Ice Cream Flavour Named 'Isabcool' With Isabgol As An IngredientI

OPPORTUNITY IN CONSTI"PITY"

KABZ MEIN BHI AVSAR — GAURRAV HANDA (@gaurravhanda8) May 16, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:05 PM IST