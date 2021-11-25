International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women :Netizens take to Twitter to raise awareness on women's safety

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women was established by the United Nations General Assembly on November 25.

The day's purpose is to raise awareness of the reality that women all over the world are victims of rape, domestic violence, and other types of violence; also, one of the day's goals is to emphasise how the scope and true severity of the problem are often suppressed.

The day is historically based on the assassination of the three Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic, in 1960; the assassinations were ordered by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo (1930–1961).

In 1981, activists at the Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Encuentros declared November 25 to be a day to condemn and raise awareness of violence against women in general; the date was officially recognised by the United Nations (UN) on February 7, 2000.

Preventing and acting against violence against women is a human rights, gender equality and public health priority. More effort is needed in every country and culture to ensure that women of all kinds enjoy a life free of abuse and coercion.

WHO is reaffirming its commitment to ending violence against women on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which will be followed by the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

As we take an oath to protect our women, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to do their bit:

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:23 AM IST