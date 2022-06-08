Instagram update: Users can control sensitive content they see

Image credits: Google

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is expanding the Sensitive Content Control feature as users will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts they see on the platform.

The platform said that Sensitive Content Control will cover all surfaces where we make recommendations."In addition to Explore, you will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts you see in Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages and In-Feed Recommendations," the photo-sharing platform said in a blogpost.

"With this update, we are also applying the technology we use to enforce our Recommendation Guidelines to Instagram's recommendations on Search and Hashtag pages," it added.

This update will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.The Sensitive Content Control has three options, which the company has renamed from when it first introduced the control to help explain what each option does.

The three options are "More," "Standard" and "Less"." Standard" is the default state, and will prevent people from seeing some sensitive content and accounts. "More" enables people to see more sensitive content and accounts, whereas "Less" means they see less of this content than the default state.

For people under the age of 18, the "More" option is unavailable."There are additional tools we offer that can help you shape your Instagram experience, including Comment Control, Restrict, Block and Mute. Our hope is to provide more tools over time and make Instagram work better for you," the company said. Meanwhile, the Meta-owned platform now also lets users pin up to three posts or reels to the top of their profile. To start pinning, users can tap on the three dots icon above an individual post and then select "pin to your profile".