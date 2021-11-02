Instagram letting people publicly participate in Stories; here's what new sticker 'Add Yours' is all about

Following the rollout of link stickers, Facebook-owned Instagram is introducing a new sticker called "Add Yours".

According to Engadget, the company describes it as a way to create public threads in Stories. It also notes that it is the first time Instagram has added a way for people to publicly participate in the format.

Effectively, the sticker acts as both a prompt for other people to upload their own Stories and a way for them to discover new people to follow. That's because when you tap on the sticker the interface will display everyone who has contributed to the thread and you can view their Stories from there, the report said.

The tool could help Instagram boost engagement at a time when it's reportedly losing users, especially younger ones, to competing platforms like TikTok.

Since 2018, Instagram has spent millions advertising to teens in an effort to attract them to the platform.

This week, it also launched three new stickers to encourage its users to connect with their friends and family for Diwali.

Whenever the people will post stories using the stickers, these will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali special multi-author story.

These stickers are a part of Instagram's global campaign for Diwali called #ShareYourLight. They have been created in collaboration with a Bengaluru-based illustrator, muralist and pattern designer, Neethi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:58 PM IST