'Innocent Mat Bano Ab': Woman Claims Man Secretly Photographed Her And Friend In Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral

A woman has raised questions over the safety of women while travelling in public spaces after alleging that a man secretly photographed her and her friend inside a Delhi Metro station.

Sharing details of the unsettling experience on Instagram, the woman asked, “Can women really ever be safe?” as she spoke about what happened during their journey towards Green Park in the evening.

Woman confronts man over alleged secret photos

According to the woman, she and her friend were at Lok Nayak Bhawan Metro station when they noticed a middle-aged man sitting nearby. They allegedly realised that the man was using his phone to take pictures of them without their knowledge or consent.

The situation became more uncomfortable when, according to the woman, the man continued staring at them even after he realised that they had noticed his actions.

The two women eventually decided to confront him and recorded the interaction on camera. In the video shared online, one of the women can be heard asking the man, “Photo li aapne hamari (Did you take our picture)?”

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The man then took out his phone and appeared to delete photographs while sitting in front of them. He later showed them his phone and denied taking their pictures.

However, the women claimed that they checked the phone's recycle bin and found photographs of themselves that had allegedly been deleted moments earlier.

Women question lack of intervention

The woman also spoke about the reaction of fellow commuters who were around them at the time.

She claimed that another man sitting next to the accused had apparently noticed him taking the photographs but did not intervene. According to her, it was only after she and her friend confronted the man that people around them began reacting to the situation.

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The incident has once again brought attention to the uncomfortable experiences women can face while using public transport and the importance of bystanders speaking up when they witness inappropriate behaviour.

‘It Is NOT Our Clothes’: Woman Calls Out Victim-Blaming

Beyond the alleged incident itself, the woman used her post to address the wider issue of victim-blaming.

She stressed that women should not be made responsible for someone else's decision to invade their privacy or behave inappropriately towards them.

“It is NOT our clothes. It is NOT our behaviour. It is NOT where we were sitting. It is NOT our fault,” she wrote.

She further argued that the focus should instead be on the act of photographing someone without their consent and subsequently attempting to justify it.

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“Taking pictures of women and anybody at that without their consent and then trying to justify it is the problem.”

The woman's account has sparked a wider conversation online about women's safety in the Delhi Metro, privacy in public places and the need for people to speak up when they witness harassment or invasive behaviour.