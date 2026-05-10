'Inhuman, Brutal': Mob Mercilessly Beats Stray Dog To Death In Kashmir, Crushes It With Huge Stones & Sticks; FIR Registered Under Animal Cruelty Act

A disturbing video from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district has triggered widespread anger online after showing a stray dog being brutally killed by a group of people in Magam Beerwah area of central Kashmir.

The chilling footage, now widely circulated on social media, captures a mob mercilessly attacking a helpless stray dog using heavy stones and wooden sticks. The animal, unable to escape the assault, eventually succumbs to the injuries, leaving viewers shocked and heartbroken.

The visuals have deeply unsettled citizens, with many calling the act a blatant example of cruelty and mob violence against animals.

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Alleged dog bite led to mob violence

According to preliminary reports, the incident allegedly occurred after the stray dog was accused of biting a few passersby in the locality. Instead of informing civic authorities or animal control services, several individuals reportedly took matters into their own hands, leading to the fatal attack.

Animal welfare activists have stressed that even in cases involving aggressive strays, violence is neither legal nor humane, and proper municipal or veterinary intervention is the only lawful response.

Public anger mounts online

Soon after the clip surfaced, social media users, animal lovers, and rights groups demanded strict action against those involved. Many described the incident as “inhuman” and urged authorities to ensure accountability to prevent similar acts in the future.

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The video sparked conversations around growing incidents of animal abuse and the need for stronger awareness about humane handling of stray animals.

Police action and FIR registered

Acting swiftly following public outrage, Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an investigation into the incident. An FIR numbered 57/26 has been registered at Magam Police Station under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against unidentified persons.

Officials confirmed that efforts are underway to identify the accused using evidence from the viral video and local inputs.

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Authorities urge responsible behaviour

Police have appealed to citizens to avoid sharing misinformation or inflammatory claims while the investigation continues. Authorities assured that the case will be pursued strictly within the legal framework and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.